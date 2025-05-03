© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Federal funding cuts to AmeriCorps program are felt on the Central Coast

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published May 3, 2025 at 2:57 PM PDT
mlb.com

National AmeriCorps program cuts are hitting the Central Coast.

CalPoly San Luis Obispo professor, Brian Greenwood, is in a research partnership with the Giants Community Fund, which runs the Junior Giants AmeriCorps Ambassadorship.

The Junior Giants are a free, youth baseball program.

Cal Poly students participate as “ambassadors”-- research assistants who support day-to-day program operations and collect data for coaches and parents.

“Two of my best and brightest students in one of my classes came up with tears in their eyes and said, 'Dr. Greenwood, our Americorps ambassador programs for this summer have been cut.' And I froze and you know I was left speechless,” said Greenwood.

In a written statement to KCBX, Greenwood said he thinks the AmeriCorps cuts do not mean community programs will necessarily be cancelled, but the loss of funding makes it difficult for some programs to continue to operate.

On the upside, Greenwood said the fund will not cancel the Junior Giants program this summer. It will continue as planned, despite the cuts.
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
