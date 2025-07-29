Tsunami Advisory in effect for California and Central Coast following Russian earthquake

Authorities have upgraded the alert level for California and the Central Coast from a tsunami watch to a tsunami advisory following a magnitude 8.7 earthquake that struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Tuesday, July 29.

The quake hit at approximately 4:24 p.m. Pacific Time, prompting alerts from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and the National Tsunami Warning Center. Warnings were initially issued as a watch for coastal regions stretching from Southern California to Alaska.

Within hours, California was placed under a tsunami advisory—a more urgent level of alert signaling expected strong currents and potentially hazardous waves near the shore.

According to the National Weather Service, a tsunami advisory denotes that a tsunami with the potential to cause strong, dangerous currents or waves near the shoreline is expected to impact coastal areas.

While widespread flooding is not anticipated, beachgoers, mariners, and coastal residents should stay clear of water and heed instructions from local officials.

As of 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time, these were the estimated wave arrival times, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration:



Fort Bragg: 11:50 p.m. (July 29)

Crescent City: 11:55 p.m.

Monterey: 12:15 a.m. (July 30)

Port San Luis: 12:35 a.m.

San Francisco: 12:40 a.m.

Santa Barbara: 12:50 a.m.

Los Angeles Harbor: 1:05 a.m.

Newport Beach / La Jolla / Oceanside: ranging from 1:10 a.m. to 1:15 a.m.

Emergency officials are urging residents and visitors in affected zones to avoid all coastal waters, beaches, harbors, and piers; monitor trusted sources including NOAA Tsunami alerts, Cal OES, and local emergency systems; and be ready to move to higher ground if further action—such as a warning—is announced.

Emergency management offices in Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and local jurisdictions are coordinating with the National Weather Service and tsunami warning centers to closely assess ongoing conditions.

