Land Conservancy introduces parking fees at Pismo Preserve to support upkeep of 900-acre site

Maintaining a 900-acre Pismo Preserve is not cheap, but to help offset operating costs, the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County will begin to implement a small parking fee to guests.

The popular Central Coast outdoor destination, off interstate 101, serves about 180,000 visitors a year. Jamie Bell, the Development and Engagement Director for the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County, said it costs about $200,000 a year to keep the preserve maintained and open.

“We do landscaping for native plant restoration and invasive species removal. We maintain infrastructure for cattle, which grades the preserve for fire prevention,” said Bell. “That’s replacing broken gates and fences every year, replacing cattle guards and making repairs to our infrastructure..”

Bell explained that the Pismo Preserve currently receives about $50,000 in direct donations a year and hopes the new parking fees will help cover that deficit.

According to the county and conservancy, guests will have the option to pay for a $50 annual parking pass or a $5 day pass.Visitors with handicap placards may park for free.

Visitors can pay for both passes online or at a pay station near the restrooms at the preserve.

The parking fees will begin on October 16th, but people may purchase annual parking passes now.