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11th Annual Goleta Lemon Run

11th Annual Goleta Lemon Run

Lace up your running shoes and join the Goleta Education Foundation (GEF) for a very special 11th Annual Lemon Run. This beloved community event is back, bigger and better than ever, to celebrate eleven years of running to advance elementary education in the Goodland.

This year’s race kicks off at 8:00 am with the 10K Grand Prix, followed by the 5K Jr. Grand Prix at 9:30 am, and wraps up with the 1K Fun Run at 10:30 am.

Runners and walkers of all ages and skill levels are welcome to enjoy the scenic trails along Obern Trail and Goleta Beach.

Goleta Beach Park
07:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Goleta Education Foundation
info@goleted.org
https://goletaeducationfoundation.org
Goleta Beach Park
5986 Sandspit Rd
Goleta, California 93117
https://goletaeducationfoundation.org/goleta-lemon-run/