2026 Lighthouse Century Bike Ride

The SLOBC’s Lighthouse Century bike ride is a traditional club event. It is an opportunity for individuals and groups to share a fully supported day of riding. Our rides are club financed, planned and staffed. We source from local businesses and partner with community groups that we support. Our rides are not races, they are not timed and we do not give awards or trophies. We offer 40, 65, 75 and 100 mile routes along Highway 1 flanked by mountains and scenic ocean vistas. Experience beautiful coastal cycling and cool ocean breezes. The event is limited to 1000 riders so register early ensure your place in this classic ride.

https://www.slobc.org/lighthouse/index.html