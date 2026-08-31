2nd Annual Salute to Our Heroes

Join us at Estrella Warbirds Museum for a special event honoring veterans and first responders! Enjoy a Show ‘n Shine car show, military vehicles, reenactments, paratrooper drops, first responder displays, a kid zone, and local food, beer, and wine.

You will find all local Police and Fire agencies along with each branch of the military, all displaying their vehicles for you and the kids to get an up-close look.

You can also find plenty of historical military airplanes, helicopters, jets, tanks, and more.

Tickets also include full access to the Warbirds Museum, the Woodland Auto Display, and endless entertainment. This is a full day of family fun, food, and fast cars!