2nd Annual Salute to Our Heroes
2nd Annual Salute to Our Heroes
Join us at Estrella Warbirds Museum for a special event honoring veterans and first responders! Enjoy a Show ‘n Shine car show, military vehicles, reenactments, paratrooper drops, first responder displays, a kid zone, and local food, beer, and wine.
You will find all local Police and Fire agencies along with each branch of the military, all displaying their vehicles for you and the kids to get an up-close look.
You can also find plenty of historical military airplanes, helicopters, jets, tanks, and more.
Tickets also include full access to the Warbirds Museum, the Woodland Auto Display, and endless entertainment. This is a full day of family fun, food, and fast cars!
Estrella Warbirds Museum
$15 General Admission
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Estrella Warbirds Museum
805-238-9317
info@ewarbirds.org
Estrella Warbirds Museum
4251 Dry Creek RoadPaso Robles, California 93446
805-400-3057
events@ewarbirds.org