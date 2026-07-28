42nd Annual Central Coast Writers' Conference
42nd Annual Central Coast Writers' Conference
CCWC 2026, for writers of all levels and genres, features more than 40 presenters, breakout sessions, Master Classes, Teen Program, keynote speakers, bookstore, vendors, and networking opportunities.
September 25th and 26th.
Cuesta College
$325
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Central Coast Writers' Conference
(805) 546-3132
ccwc@cuesta.edu
Cuesta College
Highway OneSan Luis Obispo, California 93405