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42nd Annual Central Coast Writers' Conference

42nd Annual Central Coast Writers' Conference

CCWC 2026, for writers of all levels and genres, features more than 40 presenters, breakout sessions, Master Classes, Teen Program, keynote speakers, bookstore, vendors, and networking opportunities.
September 25th and 26th.

Cuesta College
$325
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Central Coast Writers' Conference
(805) 546-3132
ccwc@cuesta.edu
https://www.cuesta.edu/writers-conference/index.html
Cuesta College
Highway One
San Luis Obispo, California 93405