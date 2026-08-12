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46 Ranch Pumpkin Patch

46 Ranch Pumpkin Patch

Experience fall at the 46 Ranch Pumpkin Patch, a family-friendly event set on our working regenerative farm! Spend the day surrounded by pumpkins, animals, and wide-open ranch views while enjoying hayrides, a jump pad, a witches walk, our petting zoo, and much more. The 46 Ranch Pumpkin Patch is designed to be a fun, memorable experience that connects families to the land, the animals, and the spirit of fall.

46 Ranch
Free for ages 5 and under, $10 ages 6 to 12, $15 ages 13+
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

46 Ranch
46 Ranch
11995 Santa Rosa Creek Rd.
Templeton, California 93465