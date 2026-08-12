Experience fall at the 46 Ranch Pumpkin Patch, a family-friendly event set on our working regenerative farm! Spend the day surrounded by pumpkins, animals, and wide-open ranch views while enjoying hayrides, a jump pad, a witches walk, our petting zoo, and much more. The 46 Ranch Pumpkin Patch is designed to be a fun, memorable experience that connects families to the land, the animals, and the spirit of fall.