5Cities Homeless Coalition's Fifteenth Annual Empty Bowls Luncheon

Join us for our Fifteenth Annual Empty Bowls! Empty Bowls benefits families who are homeless or are facing homelessness. Enjoy the afternoon picking out the very best bowl to eat the very best local soups. Community celebrity servers will be on hand to make your dining experience a sure delight. Don't miss out on the delectable raffle. You will be a winner, no matter what, when you take home your wonderfully artistic bowl and engage with other community-minded neighbors!