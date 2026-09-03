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5th Annual Center Stage for South SLO Club Kids

5th Annual Center Stage for South SLO Club Kids

We are thrilled to invite you to our 5th Annual Center Stage for South SLO Club Kids, a Great American Melodrama Fundraiser & Celebration.

We’ve reserved the entire Great American Melodrama for one unforgettable evening - filled with laughter, community spirit, costumes, and giving back - all in support of the youth of South San Luis Obispo County.

Boys and Girls Clubs of South San Luis Obispo County
$50.00
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Boys and Girls Clubs of South San Luis Obispo County
(805) 481-7339
theclub@bgcslo.org
bgcslo.org
Boys and Girls Clubs of South San Luis Obispo County
1830 19th Street
Oceano, California 93445