5th Annual Center Stage for South SLO Club Kids
5th Annual Center Stage for South SLO Club Kids
We are thrilled to invite you to our 5th Annual Center Stage for South SLO Club Kids, a Great American Melodrama Fundraiser & Celebration.
We’ve reserved the entire Great American Melodrama for one unforgettable evening - filled with laughter, community spirit, costumes, and giving back - all in support of the youth of South San Luis Obispo County.
Boys and Girls Clubs of South San Luis Obispo County
$50.00
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Boys and Girls Clubs of South San Luis Obispo County
(805) 481-7339
theclub@bgcslo.org
Boys and Girls Clubs of South San Luis Obispo County
1830 19th StreetOceano, California 93445