5th Annual SafetyFest
5th Annual SafetyFest
The City of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, Police Department, and Paso Robles CERT Program present the Fifth Annual SafetyFest; offering emergency and disaster training exercises, demonstrations and hands-on learning activities by First Responders and the area’s top safety professionals.
Paso Robles City Park
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
PasoSafe, the City of Paso Robles and North SLO County CERT
805-305-5584
mark@sam4usa.com
Paso Robles City Park
11th and Spring StreetPaso Robles, California 93446