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5th Annual SafetyFest

5th Annual SafetyFest

The City of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, Police Department, and Paso Robles CERT Program present the Fifth Annual SafetyFest; offering emergency and disaster training exercises, demonstrations and hands-on learning activities by First Responders and the area’s top safety professionals.

Paso Robles City Park
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

PasoSafe, the City of Paso Robles and North SLO County CERT
805-305-5584
mark@sam4usa.com
https://pasosafe.org
Paso Robles City Park
11th and Spring Street
Paso Robles, California 93446