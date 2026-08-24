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76th Star Spangled Pinedorado

76th Star Spangled Pinedorado

Join the Cambria Lions Club in celebrating the 76th Pinedorado Days. This will be an exciting Labor Day Weekend (9/5 to 9/7/26) for the entire family. Do not miss the live entertainment on all three days!

The Pinedorado Parade starts on Saturday, September 5th at 9:30 am with our Grand Marshal, Chuck McMillan.
Sunday, September 6th starting at 8 am is the 18th Annual Nate's Car Show.

More details can be found at Pinedorado Days

Pinedorado Grounds
Free
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Cambria Lions Club
www.CambriaLions.org
Pinedorado Grounds
940 Main Street
Cambria, California 93428