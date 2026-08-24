76th Star Spangled Pinedorado

Join the Cambria Lions Club in celebrating the 76th Pinedorado Days. This will be an exciting Labor Day Weekend (9/5 to 9/7/26) for the entire family. Do not miss the live entertainment on all three days!

The Pinedorado Parade starts on Saturday, September 5th at 9:30 am with our Grand Marshal, Chuck McMillan.

Sunday, September 6th starting at 8 am is the 18th Annual Nate's Car Show.

More details can be found at Pinedorado Days