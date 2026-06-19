All Comers Track Meets 2026
All Comers Track Meets 2026
Join us on July 8, 15, 22 and 29 at Atascadero High School for an exciting day of races, relays, and field events designed for athletes of all skill levels. This event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your talents, enjoy friendly competition, and support a worthy cause. With every stride and jump, participants will be helping to fund vital programs for underprivileged youth in our community.
Atascadero High School
$5.00 per participant regardless of age
Every week through Jul 29, 2026.
Wednesday: 04:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Wednesday: 04:30 PM - 09:00 PM
Event Supported By
Lighthouse Atascadero - A committee of the Atascadero Greyhound Foundation 501(c)
805-462-4350
lighthouseatascadero@gmail.com
Atascadero High School
One High School RoadAtascadero, California 93422