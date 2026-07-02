American Agitators Documentary

“American Agitators” captures the remarkable story of organizing for social change in the U.S. through the work of Fred Ross Sr. and many others such as iconic organizers Dolores Huerta and Fred Ross Jr. as well as current ones, all of whom have devoted their lives to the pursuit of justice and equality.

For over 50 years Ross led a groundbreaking organizing approach that improved the lives of thousands and reverberates in organizing strategies today. From organizing Dust Bowl refugees to helping Japanese Americans find jobs and housing after release from the internment camps to challenging KKK activity by organizing civil unity leagues in California that led to the integration of local school boards across California’s Citrus Belt, Ross’ work laid the foundation for the Supreme Court’s decision in Brown vs Board of Education.

The film will be shown at the Palm/SLO Film Center in July and there will be a special screening with Q&A on Saturday, July 11 at 1:00 pm.

