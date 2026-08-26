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Annual Vineyard U-Pick

Annual Vineyard U-Pick

For those of you who would like to get your hands dirty, break a little sweat and really feel where Roblar wine comes from, join us! After about an hour of harvesting, we will head to the Twin Oaks Terrace for a delicious brunch prepared by Executive Chef Terri Buzzard and of course some fantastic Roblar wines. Space is limited due to harvesting activity.

Roblar Winery & Vineyards
$50-65
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Roblar Winery and Vineyards
805-686-2603
info@roblarwinery.com
https://roblarwinery.com/
Roblar Winery & Vineyards
3010 Roblar Ave
Santa Ynez, California 93460
805-686-2603
info@roblarwinery.com
https://roblarwinery.com/events/details/annual-vineyard-u-pick-09-19-2026/