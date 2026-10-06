Archiving Resistance: Activating the Black Radical Tradition

UCSB receives scholars and activists from California and beyond to discuss archive as tools for liberation. How do we bring together a conversation about racism and misogyny at ‘home’, about Palestine, the DRC, and the recent rebellions of 'the Cockroaches', while recognizing our complicity or seeming powerlessness in confronting them?

How may a look at the archaeologies of Black resistance help us to consequentially respond to these questions? Local communities, global partner organizations, archival practitioners, and activist scholars will engage with these and other questions during the two-day II. Cedric and Elizabeth Robinson Archive Conference to take place on October 9-10, 2026 at UC Santa Barbara.

Registration to this year’s conference can be made through the Robinson Archive website. This year's conference will be hosted at the UCSB Library Special Research Collections and around campus.