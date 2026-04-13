Art and Craft Summer Camp
Art and Craft Summer Camp
Join us for a fun and engaging summer camp where kids will explore art, self expression, and creative crafts! Our week long, 1/2 day camps offer a mix of arts and crafts that nurture expression, skills, and creative capacities.
Our thoughtful programming is guided by imagination, discovery, curiosity, and "doing our best." With a balance of structured direction and expressive freedom, campers will build their repertoire of methods, expand their interests, and grow in their artistic voice.
This camp is appropriate for ages 7 to 12. If your child is above or below this recommended age range, you may reach out to us to discuss possible enrollment (contact@esterobayartandcraft.com).
Estero Bay Art and Craft
$300
09:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Estero Bay Art and Craft
(805) 771-5007
contact@esterobayartandcraft.com
Estero Bay Art and Craft
523 Harbor StreetMorro Bay, California 93442
(805) 771-5007
contact@esterobayartandcraft.com