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Art and Craft Summer Camp

Art and Craft Summer Camp

Join us for a fun and engaging summer camp where kids will explore art, self expression, and creative crafts! Our week long, 1/2 day camps offer a mix of arts and crafts that nurture expression, skills, and creative capacities.

Our thoughtful programming is guided by imagination, discovery, curiosity, and "doing our best." With a balance of structured direction and expressive freedom, campers will build their repertoire of methods, expand their interests, and grow in their artistic voice.

This camp is appropriate for ages 7 to 12. If your child is above or below this recommended age range, you may reach out to us to discuss possible enrollment (contact@esterobayartandcraft.com).

Estero Bay Art and Craft
$300
09:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Estero Bay Art and Craft
(805) 771-5007
contact@esterobayartandcraft.com
https://esterobayartandcraft.com/
Estero Bay Art and Craft
523 Harbor Street
Morro Bay, California 93442
(805) 771-5007
contact@esterobayartandcraft.com
https://esterobayartandcraft.com/