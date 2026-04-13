Art and Craft Summer Camp

Join us for a fun and engaging summer camp where kids will explore art, self expression, and creative crafts! Our week long, 1/2 day camps offer a mix of arts and crafts that nurture expression, skills, and creative capacities.

Our thoughtful programming is guided by imagination, discovery, curiosity, and "doing our best." With a balance of structured direction and expressive freedom, campers will build their repertoire of methods, expand their interests, and grow in their artistic voice.

This camp is appropriate for ages 7 to 12. If your child is above or below this recommended age range, you may reach out to us to discuss possible enrollment (contact@esterobayartandcraft.com).