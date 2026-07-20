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Art at the Inlet

Art at the Inlet

Building on the success and enthusiasm of last year’s inaugural art show, Save Cuesta Inlet is excited to announce its Art for the Inlet event on September 12.

The community is invited to enjoy a day of art, music, and festivities while helping protect one of the Central Coast’s most treasured natural wild spaces. Every piece of artwork purchased supports the ongoing stewardship and care of Cuesta Inlet.

Join us for a day of creativity, music, and community action. Come for the art; stay for the music. And leave knowing you’ve helped preserve Cuesta Inlet for future generations.

Sea Pines Golf Resort
Free
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Save Cuesta Inlet
805 528-1498
savecuestainlet@gmail.com
https://www.savecuestainlet.org/info
Sea Pines Golf Resort
1945 Solano Street
Los Osos, California 93402
805-528-5252
info@seapinesgolfresort.com
https://www.seapinesgolfresort.com/