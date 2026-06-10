Art In The Park
Art In The Park
The Morro Bay Art Association (MBAA) presents Art in the Park, a celebration of the creative community and one of the longest-running outdoor art festivals on the West Coast.
Set against the iconic backdrop of Morro Rock and the Pacific Ocean, Art in the Park invites visitors to experience a diverse range of fine art and craft, meet artists in person and enjoy a unique creative event. Admission is free and open to the public.
Morro Bay Park
Free
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Art Center Morro Bay
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
Morro Bay Park
750 Harbor StMorro Bay, California 93442