© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Art Lab: Teen Block Printing Workshop

Art Lab: Teen Block Printing Workshop

Welcoming all middle school and high school teens to this artist workshop. Join Instructor Christy Wilkins for this fun, hands-on block printing session. Create personalized T-shirts with your own block print creation. Bring your imagination, creative spirit, and a friend!

Studios on the Park
Free
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Studios on the Park
(805) 238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org

Artist Group Info

christy@studiosonthepark.org
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.
Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org