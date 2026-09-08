Art Lab: Teen Block Printing Workshop
Art Lab: Teen Block Printing Workshop
Welcoming all middle school and high school teens to this artist workshop. Join Instructor Christy Wilkins for this fun, hands-on block printing session. Create personalized T-shirts with your own block print creation. Bring your imagination, creative spirit, and a friend!
Studios on the Park
Free
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Studios on the Park
(805) 238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
Artist Group Info
christy@studiosonthepark.org
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org