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Art of Tea: History, Culture, Tasting and More

Art of Tea: History, Culture, Tasting and More

This two-day tea immersion includes guided education and tasting led by a professional tea sommelier, Jen de Tréglodé. Through extensive tastings of high-quality, consciously sourced teas, participants will develop their sensory awareness and understanding of tea in an intimate small-group setting designed for depth, curiosity, and connection.
Two Sundays, August 16th and 23rd.

Sichuan Kitchen
$120
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Inari Tea and Art Experiences
619-807-7006
jdetreglode@gmail.com
www.inariteaart.com
Sichuan Kitchen
2078 Parker Street
San Luis Obispo, California 93401
(805) 888-7752
sichuankitchenslo@gmail.com
www.sichuankitchenslo.com