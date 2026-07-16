Art of Tea: History, Culture, Tasting and More
Art of Tea: History, Culture, Tasting and More
This two-day tea immersion includes guided education and tasting led by a professional tea sommelier, Jen de Tréglodé. Through extensive tastings of high-quality, consciously sourced teas, participants will develop their sensory awareness and understanding of tea in an intimate small-group setting designed for depth, curiosity, and connection.
Two Sundays, August 16th and 23rd.
Sichuan Kitchen
$120
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Inari Tea and Art Experiences
619-807-7006
jdetreglode@gmail.com
Sichuan Kitchen
2078 Parker StreetSan Luis Obispo, California 93401
(805) 888-7752
sichuankitchenslo@gmail.com