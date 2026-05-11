The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum will host an artist walkthrough of Aquean, followed by book signings with artists David Ellis and Larry Vigon. This evocative multimedia exhibition explores time, tides, and transformation through paintings, photographs, video, and mixed media that examine the sea as both subject and metaphor. Highlights include Ellis’s Lobospheres: The Lost Souls of Point Lobos, a 20-year photographic exploration of wave-carved forms, and Vigon’s Flotsam & Jetsam, an immersive body of paintings, prints, found objects, linocuts, video, and dimensional collages. Visit sbmm.org for details.