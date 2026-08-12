Astronomy and Stargazing

Join the Central Coast Astronomical Society for a beginner-friendly Astronomy Night at the SLO Botanical Garden.

The evening begins at 7:00 pm with a live astronomy presentation, where CCAS astronomers will guide you through the night sky and introduce objects we will observe that night. Then we’ll head outside to the telescope area for guided stargazing our friendly astronomers.

Guests are encouraged to arrive on time, since the indoor presentation sets the stage for the telescope viewing and helps make the outdoor observing more meaningful. CCAS astronomers will provide telescopes, and guests are welcome to bring binoculars and their sense of wonder. This program is recommended for ages 7 and older.

Please note: El Chorro Regional Park charges a $5 day-use fee to enter the park from March through October.

This is a free event, but reservations are required. A suggested $10 donation is appreciated to support the Garden.