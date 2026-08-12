Astronomy and Stargazing

Join the Central Coast Astronomical Society for a beginner-friendly Astronomy Night.

The evening begins at 7:00 pm with a live astronomy presentation, where CCAS astronomers will guide you through the night sky and introduce objects we will observe that night. Then we’ll head outside to the telescope area for guided stargazing our friendly astronomers.

Through telescopes, guests may see seasonal highlights such as globular star clusters, colorful double stars, different types of nebulae, and other deep-sky objects, depending on sky conditions. Targets include star clusters in Pegasus, nebulae in Sagittarius and Lyra, open clusters in Scorpius, and multi-colored double stars in Cygnus.

CCAS astronomers will provide telescopes, and guests are welcome to bring binoculars and their sense of wonder.

This is a free event, but reservations are required. Ages 7 and older. A suggested $10 donation is appreciated to support the Garden.