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At The Table of Belonging

At The Table of Belonging

Celebrate the rich cultures that make our community so vibrant through the universal language of food! This lively event, hosted by Sichuan Kitchen and the City of San Luis Obispo, features cultural clubs from Cal Poly sharing traditional dishes, information, and customs that reflect their unique heritage. Come explore new flavors, connect with neighbors, and experience how food brings people together across cultures, fostering understanding, belonging, and community—one bite at a time.

This event requires pre-registration because spots are limited. The event will be divided into two 2-hour time blocks (12 to to 2 pm or 2 to 4 pm). You will choose your desired time block upon registration.
Registration form: https://www.slocity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/15139/2670

Featuring: Sichuan Kitchen, the Armenian Student Association, the Iranian Student Cultural Organization, the Arab Student Group, the Pilipino Cultural Exchange, the Black Student Union, and the Nikkei Student Union.

Provided upon registration
Free entry, food price varies.
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

City of San Luis Obispo
805-783-7869
lpohlman@cityofslo.org
Provided upon registration
805 781-7064
dei@slocity.org
https://www.slocity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/15139/2670