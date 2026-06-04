B*TCHES
B*TCHES
Cabaret Show + Dog Adoption Event with Love Revolution Collective & Shiloh's Animal Rescue
This is more than an event—it's a vibe. A space to connect, indulge, and be inspired —while supporting both the local artist community and animals in need. Proceeds will benefit Love Revolution Collective and support the efforts of Shiloh's Animal Rescue.
Dress to express. Come curious. Leave enchanted... and perhaps with a new companion by your side.
The Red Barn
$44-$88
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Shiloh’s Animal Rescue
ShilohsAnimalRescue@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Love Revolution Collective
loverevolutioncollective@gmail.com
The Red Barn
2180 Palisades AvenueLos Osos, California 93412