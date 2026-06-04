Cabaret Show + Dog Adoption Event with Love Revolution Collective & Shiloh's Animal Rescue

This is more than an event—it's a vibe. A space to connect, indulge, and be inspired —while supporting both the local artist community and animals in need. Proceeds will benefit Love Revolution Collective and support the efforts of Shiloh's Animal Rescue.

Dress to express. Come curious. Leave enchanted... and perhaps with a new companion by your side.