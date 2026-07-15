Back-to-School Extravaganza

A day full of curiosity, learning, and family fun on the beautiful Cuesta College campus in San Luis Obispo!

Includes free parking and plenty of grass for playing and picnicking.

Includes:

—Musical performances by Dino O’Dell at 10:15 & 11:15 am

—Magic show with Shawn McMaster at 1 pm

—Face painting, DJ and dancing, Photobooth, Food Trucks, Carnival games, Community resource booths.

—Character meet & greets, starring:

Quincy the Quail

Star Wars characters

Dragons (Love Tacos).