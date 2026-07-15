Back-to-School Extravaganza
Back-to-School Extravaganza
A day full of curiosity, learning, and family fun on the beautiful Cuesta College campus in San Luis Obispo!
Includes free parking and plenty of grass for playing and picnicking.
Includes:
—Musical performances by Dino O’Dell at 10:15 & 11:15 am
—Magic show with Shawn McMaster at 1 pm
—Face painting, DJ and dancing, Photobooth, Food Trucks, Carnival games, Community resource booths.
—Character meet & greets, starring:
Quincy the Quail
Star Wars characters
Dragons (Love Tacos).
Cuesta College
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
SLO County Libraries
(805) 781-5775
Cuesta College
Highway OneSan Luis Obispo, California 93405