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Back-to-School Extravaganza

Back-to-School Extravaganza

A day full of curiosity, learning, and family fun on the beautiful Cuesta College campus in San Luis Obispo!

Includes free parking and plenty of grass for playing and picnicking.

Includes:
—Musical performances by Dino O’Dell at 10:15 & 11:15 am
—Magic show with Shawn McMaster at 1 pm
—Face painting, DJ and dancing, Photobooth, Food Trucks, Carnival games, Community resource booths.

—Character meet & greets, starring:
Quincy the Quail
Star Wars characters
Dragons (Love Tacos).

Cuesta College
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

SLO County Libraries
(805) 781-5775
http://www.slolibrary.org
Cuesta College
Highway One
San Luis Obispo, California 93405