Ballets Jazz Montréal: "Dance Me" The Music of Leonard Cohen
Ballets Jazz Montréal: "Dance Me" The Music of Leonard Cohen
Ballets Jazz Montréal brings Leonard Cohen’s extraordinary artistic legacy to life in Dance Me, a critically acclaimed contemporary dance production inspired by the music, poetry, and spirit of the legendary Montréal-born artist. Approved by Cohen during his lifetime, this exclusive creation is a powerful tribute that explores the grand cycles of existence through a series of evocative “seasons” drawn from his deeply reflective body of work.
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Cal Poly Arts
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand AveSan Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu