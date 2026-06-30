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Ballets Jazz Montréal: "Dance Me" The Music of Leonard Cohen

Ballets Jazz Montréal: "Dance Me" The Music of Leonard Cohen

Ballets Jazz Montréal brings Leonard Cohen’s extraordinary artistic legacy to life in Dance Me, a critically acclaimed contemporary dance production inspired by the music, poetry, and spirit of the legendary Montréal-born artist. Approved by Cohen during his lifetime, this exclusive creation is a powerful tribute that explores the grand cycles of existence through a series of evocative “seasons” drawn from his deeply reflective body of work.

Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Cal Poly Arts
https://www.calpolyarts.org/
Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo
1 Grand Ave
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805-756-4849
pacslo@calpoly.edu
https://pacslo.org