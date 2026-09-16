Bat Experience at the Creekside Reserve

Join our bat experts, Lisa Murphy and Erin Naegle, to learn about our local bat population! The fun starts with an Intro to Bats class in front of our Learning Shed. Then snack on some hot chocolate, hot cider and baked goods before we head into the meadow and down to the creek to track some bats using acoustical monitoring units to identify different bat species.

Dress warmly and bring your own chair and flashlight. Limited to 40 explorers! Children are welcome, no dogs please.

