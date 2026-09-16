Bat Experience at the Creekside Reserve
Bat Experience at the Creekside Reserve
Join our bat experts, Lisa Murphy and Erin Naegle, to learn about our local bat population! The fun starts with an Intro to Bats class in front of our Learning Shed. Then snack on some hot chocolate, hot cider and baked goods before we head into the meadow and down to the creek to track some bats using acoustical monitoring units to identify different bat species.
Dress warmly and bring your own chair and flashlight. Limited to 40 explorers! Children are welcome, no dogs please.
Greenspace Creekside Reserve
$10 suggested donation per person.
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Greenspace: The Cambria Land Trust
805.927.2866
director@greenspacecambria.org
Greenspace Creekside Reserve
2264 Center StreetCambria, California 93428
805.927.2866
director@greenspacecambria.org