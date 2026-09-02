Beaver Dam Analog Volunteer Construction Workshop

Join us at Johnson Ranch Open Space for a morning of creek restoration where you can learn how to build like a beaver! Hosted by the Office of Sustainability and Natural Resources in collaboration with Nature’s Engineers, this is a great opportunity for families, friends, neighbors, and the like.

The half-day workshop will be an educational and interactive experience into process-based restoration techniques, accessible to community members of all ages and experience levels. There will be a hands-on introduction into the “how and why” of beaver dam analogs on the Central Coast.

Pre-register by 9/16 at volunteer.slocity.org