Beaver Dam Analog Volunteer Construction Workshop
Beaver Dam Analog Volunteer Construction Workshop
Join us at Johnson Ranch Open Space for a morning of creek restoration where you can learn how to build like a beaver! Hosted by the Office of Sustainability and Natural Resources in collaboration with Nature’s Engineers, this is a great opportunity for families, friends, neighbors, and the like.
The half-day workshop will be an educational and interactive experience into process-based restoration techniques, accessible to community members of all ages and experience levels. There will be a hands-on introduction into the “how and why” of beaver dam analogs on the Central Coast.
Pre-register by 9/16 at volunteer.slocity.org
Johnson Ranch Open Space
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
City of San Luis Obispo
805-783-7869
lpohlman@cityofslo.org
Johnson Ranch Open Space
5190 Ontario RoadSan Luis Obispo , California 93405