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Beginning Cookie Decorating Class

Beginning Cookie Decorating Class

Come learn the art of cookie decorating from Arty McGoo! Join Arty as she shares dough and icing recipes, gives tips on basic decorating techniques, and teaches you step by step how to decorate beautiful cookies. You’ll leave with new skills, new friends, and outstanding cookies.

Studios on the Park
$60
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Arty McGoo
hello@artymcgoo.com
https://www.artymcgoo.com/

Artist Group Info

Arty McGoo
hello@artymcgoo.com
https://www.artymcgoo.com/
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.
Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org