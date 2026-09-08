© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Below Sycamore

Below Sycamore

Celebrating its seventh anniversary, Below Sycamore follows two lifelong friends whose lives take dramatically different paths as addiction, violence, friendship, and the possibility of recovery collide. Blending drama, humor, and live music, the play explores how addiction impacts not only the individual, but families and entire communities.

Performances are Friday, September 18 at 8 pm and Saturday, September 19 at 7 pm. Tickets and information: beyondsycamore.org

Spanos Theatre
20-55
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Beyond Sycamore Ministries
805 439-1177
amber@beyondsycamore.org
Beyondsycamore.org
Spanos Theatre
1 Grand Avenue
San Luis Obispo, California 93407
805 756-7556
tickets@calpoly.edu