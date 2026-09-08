Celebrating its seventh anniversary, Below Sycamore follows two lifelong friends whose lives take dramatically different paths as addiction, violence, friendship, and the possibility of recovery collide. Blending drama, humor, and live music, the play explores how addiction impacts not only the individual, but families and entire communities.

Performances are Friday, September 18 at 8 pm and Saturday, September 19 at 7 pm. Tickets and information: beyondsycamore.org