Birding Workshop and Guided Walk

Join birding experts Robbie Revel and Karen Watts for an engaging session designed to sharpen your birdwatching skills and give you a sneak peek at the species you’re likely to encounter as the Fall migration begins at the SLO Botanical Garden.

This interactive presentation features slides, videos, live demonstrations using the Merlin Bird ID app, and a variety of bird mounts to help illustrate key identification techniques.

You’ll get hands-on practice with making observations, using binoculars and field guides, and discovering valuable resources to support your continued birding journey.

The session is easy to follow and family-friendly, though it’s best suited for participants aged 9 and up.