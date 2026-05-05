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Block Printing Basics with Lego

Block Printing Basics with Lego

Fun, engaging workshop where you will learn the basics of block printing while creating your own one of a kind artwork!This is a beginner class for ages 8 and up, using brick building blocks to create your unique patterns.

Studios on the Park
$25
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Studios on the Park
(805) 238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.
Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
http://www.studiosonthepark.org