Block Printing Basics with Lego
Block Printing Basics with Lego
Fun, engaging workshop where you will learn the basics of block printing while creating your own one of a kind artwork!This is a beginner class for ages 8 and up, using brick building blocks to create your unique patterns.
Studios on the Park
$25
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Studios on the Park
(805) 238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org