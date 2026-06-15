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Block Printing Basics with Lego

Block Printing Basics with Lego

Discover the art of printmaking through play! In this engaging workshop, students will learn the basics of block printing using LEGO-style bricks to create their own unique patterns. Instructor Blair Baker, a local artist and art teacher, encourages young creators to experiment and embrace their imagination. With six workshop dates available, students are welcome to return and explore new ideas as their confidence grows. Ages 7 & up. $25 per class.

June 18 to August 6 (Thursdays 2 to 3:30 pm)

Art Center Morro Bay
$25
Every week through Aug 06, 2026.
Thursday: 02:00 PM - 03:30 PM
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Event Supported By

Art Center Morro Bay
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
https://artcentermorrobay.org

Artist Group Info

artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
Art Center Morro Bay
835 Main Street
Morro Bay, California 93442
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
http://www.artcentermorrobay.com