Block Printing Basics with Lego

Discover the art of printmaking through play! In this engaging workshop, students will learn the basics of block printing using LEGO-style bricks to create their own unique patterns. Instructor Blair Baker, a local artist and art teacher, encourages young creators to experiment and embrace their imagination. With six workshop dates available, students are welcome to return and explore new ideas as their confidence grows. Ages 7 & up. $25 per class.

June 18 to August 6 (Thursdays 2 to 3:30 pm)

