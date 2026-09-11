Bob and Scott's Excellent Record Sale

Bob and Scott will be bringing in hundreds of great vinyl records for sale. There will be a ton of great titles from many genres such as classic rock, folk, soul, r&b, jazz, funk, blues, 80's & more. Winemaker Bob Lindquist will be spinning records while you're crate digging as well as exclusive specials on wines by the glass and bottle. Bob will also be opening a special large format library wine that will be offered by the glass. From 11:00 am to 12:00 pm will be Early Bird Record Sales only.