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Bob and Scott's Excellent Record Sale

Bob and Scott's Excellent Record Sale

Bob and Scott will be bringing in hundreds of great vinyl records for sale. There will be a ton of great titles from many genres such as classic rock, folk, soul, r&b, jazz, funk, blues, 80's & more. Winemaker Bob Lindquist will be spinning records while you're crate digging as well as exclusive specials on wines by the glass and bottle. Bob will also be opening a special large format library wine that will be offered by the glass. From 11:00 am to 12:00 pm will be Early Bird Record Sales only.

Verdad and Lindquist Family Wines Tasting Room
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Verdad Lindquist Family Wines
Verdad and Lindquist Family Wines Tasting Room
211 East Branch St
Arroyo Grande, California 93420
805-270-4900
scott@lindquistwines.com