After 20 extraordinary years, BODYTRAFFIC will take its final bow at the close of this landmark season - marking your chance to experience one of the company’s final performances. What began as a bold dream has grown into an internationally acclaimed contemporary dance company known for its vibrant artistry and powerful connection with audiences.

Presented in partnership with Festival Mozaic: SLO Music & Arts Festival, don’t miss this rare opportunity to witness the energy, joy, and artistry that have defined BODYTRAFFIC for two decades, as the company takes the stage for one of its final performances.