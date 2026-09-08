Boo-tanical Garden Family Day
Boo-tanical Garden Family Day
Join us for a spooktacular day at the Boo-tanical Garden. This is a free day for kids, families, and adults, so pack a lunch & stay for the day. Enjoy nature crafts, a trick or treat scavenger hunt, and more. Costumes are encouraged.
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
(805) 541-1466
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
3450 Dairy Creek RoadSan Luis Obispo, California 93405
(805) 541-1400