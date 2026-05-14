Book Publishing 1-2-3
Book Publishing 1-2-3
Grab a pen and join us for this lively program, peppered with ideas and stories to inspire and empower writers of all types. We’ll start by checking out today’s book business (the good and the bad of traditional, hybrid, and indie publishing), then share valuable resources to help aspiring authors connect with agents and editors.
Studios on the Park
$20
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Laurie Gibson
(858) 635-1233
thesuperioreditor@gmail.com
Studios on the Park
1130 Pine St.Paso Robles, California 93446
805-238-9800
sasha@studiosonthepark.org