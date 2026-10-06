Braver Angels Compassionate Conversations
Braver Angels Compassionate Conversations
Braver Angels Compassionate Conversations is a community event welcome to all people, and all perspectives. We come together for good, healthy conversation as we practice listening generously to others and respectfully sharing our own perspectives about the things that matter to us.
United Church of Christ
Donations appreciated.
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Braver Angels Alliance of the Central Coast
805-595-2211
kchristensen@braverangels.org
United Church of Christ
11245 Los Osos Valley RoadSan Luis Obispo , California 93401
805-544-1373
office@sloucc.org