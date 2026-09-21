Braver Angels Compassionate Conversations
Braver Angels Compassionate Conversations
Join us for some wonderful conversation practice. Come for the potluck at 5:00 pm knowing you really do not have to bring a pot. Or come at 5:30 pm for the mini-skills training. We'll review the powerful LAPP skill model of Listen, Acknowledge, Pivot, and Perspective.
Next, we dive in. Our Conversations will focus on practicing the firm two and most important skills: How to Listen and Acknowledge. We are all likely to find we have some common ground.
United Church of Christ
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Braver Angels Alliance of the Central Coast
805-595-2211
kchristensen@braverangels.org
United Church of Christ
11245 Los Osos Valley RoadSan Luis Obispo , California 93401
805-544-1373
office@sloucc.org