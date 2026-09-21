Braver Angels Compassionate Conversations

Join us for some wonderful conversation practice. Come for the potluck at 5:00 pm knowing you really do not have to bring a pot. Or come at 5:30 pm for the mini-skills training. We'll review the powerful LAPP skill model of Listen, Acknowledge, Pivot, and Perspective.

Next, we dive in. Our Conversations will focus on practicing the firm two and most important skills: How to Listen and Acknowledge. We are all likely to find we have some common ground.