Braver Angels National Ambassador John Wood, Jr.
Braver Angels National Ambassador John Wood, Jr.
It’s HIGH NOON in Santa Barbara for Braver Angels Kick off 2026! Get inspired with John Wood, Jr., National Ambassador. Meet the leadership of the Central Coast. He will deliver an important message from the Braver Angels leadership about our renewed vision and mission.
A panel about finding “Common Ground” for Immigration—a Braver Angels hallmark teaching—will also be demonstrated.
Oceanhills Covenant Church
Free
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Braver Angels Alliance of the Central Coast
805-595-2211
kchristensen@braverangels.org
Oceanhills Covenant Church
1002 Anacapa StreetSanta Barbara, California 93101
805 595-2211
kchristensen@braverangels.org