© 2026 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Braver Angels National Ambassador John Wood, Jr.

Braver Angels National Ambassador John Wood, Jr.

It’s HIGH NOON in Santa Barbara for Braver Angels Kick off 2026! Get inspired with John Wood, Jr., National Ambassador. Meet the leadership of the Central Coast. He will deliver an important message from the Braver Angels leadership about our renewed vision and mission.

A panel about finding “Common Ground” for Immigration—a Braver Angels hallmark teaching—will also be demonstrated.

Oceanhills Covenant Church
Free
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Braver Angels Alliance of the Central Coast
805-595-2211
kchristensen@braverangels.org
https://braverangels.org
Oceanhills Covenant Church
1002 Anacapa Street
Santa Barbara, California 93101
805 595-2211
kchristensen@braverangels.org
http://www.oceanhills.org