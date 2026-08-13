Cake A-Palooza!

Join us at SLO Botanical Garden for a cake picnic featuring live music, drinks, and activities for all ages. Bring your favorite homemade or bakery-made cake and sample the delicious creations shared by fellow attendees. As you taste your way through the event, be sure to cast your vote for the day's Fan Favorite Cake and see which creation "takes the cake".

Not a baker? No problem! We encourage you to support the many amazing local bakeries on the Central Coast and bring along a cake from your favorite shop.