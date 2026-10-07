Cal Poly Indigenous Walking Tour
Cal Poly Indigenous Walking Tour
Take part in an Indigenous Walking Tour that explores the Cal Poly campus through Indigenous history, knowledge, and lived experience. This tour encourages thoughtful listening, learning, and connection to place. Since this will be a small group guided tour, spots are limited to 25 individuals maximum. Please register early so you can reserve your spot.
Plan to meet near Scout Coffee on Cal Poly's campus.
This event is accessible to all. To request accommodations, including translation and interpreters, please contact dei@slocity.org or call 805.781.7073 at least 3 business days before the event.
near Scouts Coffee
Free
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
City Of SLO - Belonging Project
805-781-7064
dei@slocity.org
near Scouts Coffee
1 Grand Avenue, Bldg 172HSan Luis Obispo, California 93407