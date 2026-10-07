Cal Poly Indigenous Walking Tour

Take part in an Indigenous Walking Tour that explores the Cal Poly campus through Indigenous history, knowledge, and lived experience. This tour encourages thoughtful listening, learning, and connection to place. Since this will be a small group guided tour, spots are limited to 25 individuals maximum. Please register early so you can reserve your spot.

Plan to meet near Scout Coffee on Cal Poly's campus.

This event is accessible to all. To request accommodations, including translation and interpreters, please contact dei@slocity.org or call 805.781.7073 at least 3 business days before the event.