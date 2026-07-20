Call for Auditions

Do you love to sing? Want to share your talents and be a part of a community of others who are equally passionate about ensemble singing? The Santa Barbara Master Chorale invites singers from throughout the Central Coast to audition for our exciting new season under the artistic direction of Dr. Bill Cutter.

Singers of high school age and above are encouraged to audition. Dr. Cutter will hold auditions on August 15th and 16th for the 2026/2027 season.

For more information about our Chorale, and to schedule your audition, visit:

https://www.sbmasterchorale.org/join-us.html

Location: Goleta, venue shared upon audition confirmation.

