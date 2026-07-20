Call for Auditions
Call for Auditions
Do you love to sing? Want to share your talents and be a part of a community of others who are equally passionate about ensemble singing? The Santa Barbara Master Chorale invites singers from throughout the Central Coast to audition for our exciting new season under the artistic direction of Dr. Bill Cutter.
Singers of high school age and above are encouraged to audition. Dr. Cutter will hold auditions on August 15th and 16th for the 2026/2027 season.
For more information about our Chorale, and to schedule your audition, visit:
https://www.sbmasterchorale.org/join-us.html
Location: Goleta, venue shared upon audition confirmation.
Santa Barbara Master Chorale
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Santa Barbara Master Chorale
805 682-6516
sbmasterchorale@gmail.com
Santa Barbara Master Chorale