“Call of the Wild” and “Off the Wall” Exhibits
“Call of the Wild” and “Off the Wall” Exhibits
Discover the spirit of adventure in “Call of the Wild,” an inspiring exhibit that explores the beauty, energy, and freedom found in nature and the human experience.
The "Off the Wall" juried exhibition, hosted by the Central Coast Artists Collective brings a contrast in media to the gallery. This statewide showcase features 3D artwork from California sculptors, complete with an awards reception.
Art Center Morro Bay
Free
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Art Center Morro Bay
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
Art Center Morro Bay
835 Main StreetMorro Bay, California 93442
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com