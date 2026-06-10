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“Call of the Wild” and “Off the Wall” Exhibits

“Call of the Wild” and “Off the Wall” Exhibits

Discover the spirit of adventure in “Call of the Wild,” an inspiring exhibit that explores the beauty, energy, and freedom found in nature and the human experience. This exhibit features a variety of artistic interpretations, including wildlife, landscapes, emotional expression, and imaginative works that reflect the untamed world around us and within us.

The "Off the Wall" juried exhibition, hosted by the Central Coast Artists Collective brings a contrast in media to the gallery. This statewide showcase features 3D artwork from California sculptors, complete with an awards reception.

Exhibit schedule: June 25 to August 3. 12 to 4 pm
Artist’s Reception: Sunday June 28th. 2 pm

Art Center Morro Bay
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Art Center Morro Bay
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
https://artcentermorrobay.org

Artist Group Info

Mark Selby
mselbyh2o@yahoo.com
Art Center Morro Bay
835 Main Street
Morro Bay, California 93442
805-772-2504
artcenter.morrobay@gmail.com
http://www.artcentermorrobay.com