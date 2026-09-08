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Cambria Film Festival 10th Anniversary Mini-Film Fest

Cambria Film Festival 10th Anniversary Mini-Film Fest

Join us in kicking off our 10th Anniversary celebration at our One-Day Mini Film Festival! This special event will give you a taste of everything that makes our festival unforgettable, featuring three curated blocks of standout films from past festivals.

Purchase an All-Access Pass for the full experience, including two daytime film blocks, a light reception featuring delicious food and wine, followed by a special feature film presentation.

This mini-fest will showcase the creativity, heart, and exceptional storytelling that have become the hallmark of the festival. Visit the website for more information at
http://cambriafilmfestival.com

Cambria Center for the Arts
$16.79 - $58.85
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cambria Film Festival - 27
(805) 234-3887
team@cambriafilmfestival.com
http://cambriafilmfestival.com
Cambria Center for the Arts
1350 Main Street
Cambria, California 93428