Cambria Film Festival 10th Anniversary Mini-Film Fest
Cambria Film Festival 10th Anniversary Mini-Film Fest
Join us in kicking off our 10th Anniversary celebration at our One-Day Mini Film Festival! This special event will give you a taste of everything that makes our festival unforgettable, featuring three curated blocks of standout films from past festivals.
Purchase an All-Access Pass for the full experience, including two daytime film blocks, a light reception featuring delicious food and wine, followed by a special feature film presentation.
This mini-fest will showcase the creativity, heart, and exceptional storytelling that have become the hallmark of the festival. Visit the website for more information at
http://cambriafilmfestival.com
Cambria Center for the Arts
$16.79 - $58.85
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Cambria Film Festival - 27
(805) 234-3887
team@cambriafilmfestival.com
Cambria Center for the Arts
1350 Main StreetCambria, California 93428