Cambria Film Festival 10th Anniversary Mini-Film Fest

Join us in kicking off our 10th Anniversary celebration at our One-Day Mini Film Festival! This special event will give you a taste of everything that makes our festival unforgettable, featuring three curated blocks of standout films from past festivals.

Purchase an All-Access Pass for the full experience, including two daytime film blocks, a light reception featuring delicious food and wine, followed by a special feature film presentation.

This mini-fest will showcase the creativity, heart, and exceptional storytelling that have become the hallmark of the festival. Visit the website for more information at

http://cambriafilmfestival.com