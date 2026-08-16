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Cambria Scarecrow Festival

Cambria Scarecrow Festival

This October, Cambria and San Simeon come alive with the Cambria Scarecrow Festival!

Explore more than 200 whimsical scarecrows throughout the villages. See beloved favorites return and discover imaginative new creations. Be sure to visit the Fantastical Cove Display, rock out at Crowchella Display, and check out the new PJs in the Patch Display.

It’s a month of creativity, imagination, photo ops and fun for the whole family. Visit CambriaScarecrows.com for details.

Cambria Scarecrow Festival
Free
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM, every day through Oct 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

Cambria Scarecrow Festival
info@cambriascarecrows.com
https://cambriascarecrows.com/
Cambria Scarecrow Festival
504 Warwick Street
Cambria, California 93428
(805) 203-0743
info@cambriascarecrows.com
http://cambriascarecrows.com