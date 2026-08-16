This October, Cambria and San Simeon come alive with the Cambria Scarecrow Festival!

Explore more than 200 whimsical scarecrows throughout the villages. See beloved favorites return and discover imaginative new creations. Be sure to visit the Fantastical Cove Display, rock out at Crowchella Display, and check out the new PJs in the Patch Display.

It’s a month of creativity, imagination, photo ops and fun for the whole family. Visit CambriaScarecrows.com for details.

