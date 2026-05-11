Camp Arroyo Grande 5th Annual Jamboree
Camp Arroyo Grande 5th Annual Jamboree
Live music from local favorite, Brass Mash, from noon to 3:00 pm. Some reserved seats on 805Tix.
—Free lunch provided by the 5-Cities Men’s Club from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm
—Hands-on activities for children and families
—Local vendors
—Trail hikes
Free Shuttle from Woman’s Club of AG, 211 Vernon St., Arroyo Grande.
Camp Arroyo Grande
Free
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
Camp Arroyo Grande
805-249-9517
Manager@camparroyogrande.org
Camp Arroyo Grande
250 Wesley StreetArroyo Grande, California 93420