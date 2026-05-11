Camp Arroyo Grande 5th Annual Jamboree

Live music from local favorite, Brass Mash, from noon to 3:00 pm. Some reserved seats on 805Tix.

—Free lunch provided by the 5-Cities Men’s Club from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

—Hands-on activities for children and families

—Local vendors

—Trail hikes

Free Shuttle from Woman’s Club of AG, 211 Vernon St., Arroyo Grande.

