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Camp Arroyo Grande 5th Annual Jamboree

Camp Arroyo Grande 5th Annual Jamboree

Live music from local favorite, Brass Mash, from noon to 3:00 pm. Some reserved seats on 805Tix.
—Free lunch provided by the 5-Cities Men’s Club from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm
—Hands-on activities for children and families
—Local vendors
—Trail hikes

Free Shuttle from Woman’s Club of AG, 211 Vernon St., Arroyo Grande.

Camp Arroyo Grande
Free
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Camp Arroyo Grande
805-249-9517
Manager@camparroyogrande.org
https://camparroyogrande.com
Camp Arroyo Grande
250 Wesley Street
Arroyo Grande, California 93420